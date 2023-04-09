After going 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI in his most recent game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the San Francisco Giants (who will hand the ball to Anthony DeSclafani) at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Giants.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Anthony DeSclafani

Anthony DeSclafani TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

Witt Jr. is hitting .161 with two home runs and three walks.

This season, Witt Jr. has tallied at least one hit in three of nine games (33.3%), and had multiple hits twice.

In nine games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Witt Jr. has driven in a run in three games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings