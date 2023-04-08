When the (3-4) match up with the (2-6) at Oracle Park on Saturday, April 8 at 4:05 PM ET, Sean Manaea will be seeking his 200th K of the season (he currently has 1).

The Giants are favored in this one, at -140, while the underdog Royals have +115 odds to upset. The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Giants Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Probable Pitchers: Manaea - SF (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Brady Singer - KC (1-0, 1.80 ERA)

Royals vs. Giants Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Royals' game against the Giants but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Royals (+115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Royals to beat the Giants with those odds, and the Royals emerge with the victory, you'd get back $21.50.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Vinnie Pasquantino get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Royals vs. Giants Betting Trends and Insights

The Giants lost the only game they've played as the favorite this season.

The Giants have played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter in just one game this season, which they lost.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 58.3% chance of a victory for San Francisco.

The Royals have been victorious in two of the eight contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Royals have been victorious one time in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +25000 25th 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.