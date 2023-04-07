Friday's game between the San Francisco Giants (3-3) and Kansas City Royals (1-6) squaring off at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Giants, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:35 PM ET on April 7.

The Giants will look to Alex Cobb against the Royals and Brad Keller (0-1).

Royals vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:35 PM ET

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-BA

Live Stream:

Royals vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Giants 6, Royals 4.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals have won in one of the seven contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Kansas City has played as an underdog of +165 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 37.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Kansas City is the third-lowest scoring team in MLB play averaging 2.4 runs per game (17 total).

The Royals have the 11th-ranked ERA (4.00) in the majors this season.

Royals Schedule