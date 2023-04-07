Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Giants - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nate Eaton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.
- He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Giants pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
- The Giants will look to Cobb (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
