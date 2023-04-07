Nate Eaton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.
  • He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Giants pitching staff was 16th in the league last season with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Giants had a 3.89 team ERA that ranked 15th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Giants pitchers combined to allow 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • The Giants will look to Cobb (0-0) in his second start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
