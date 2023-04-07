Nate Eaton -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

4:35 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

NBCS-BA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1200) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with at least two hits in 13.6% of those games.

He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

