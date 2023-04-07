Matt Duffy -- 3-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the mound, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (3-for-3) in his most recent appearance against the Blue Jays.

Matt Duffy Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oracle Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Giants Starter: Alex Cobb
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Duffy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Matt Duffy At The Plate (2022)

  • Duffy hit .250 with eight doubles, two home runs and 17 walks.
  • Duffy had a hit 38 times last year in 77 games (49.4%), including 15 multi-hit games (19.5%).
  • He hit a long ball in two of 77 games last year, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Duffy picked up an RBI in 14 of 77 games last season (18.2%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He scored a run in 14.3% of his games last season (11 of 77), with two or more runs on three occasions (3.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Duffy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 32
.286 AVG .211
.346 OBP .265
.345 SLG .275
7 XBH 3
0 HR 2
7 RBI 9
19/9 K/BB 31/8
0 SB 0
Home Away
45 GP 32
24 (53.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (43.8%)
8 (17.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (21.9%)
5 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (18.8%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.3%)
7 (15.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (21.9%)

Giants Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff last season ranked 16th in MLB.
  • The Giants had the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.89).
  • Giants pitchers combined to give up 132 home runs (0.8 per game), the first-fewest in baseball.
  • Cobb (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Giants, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when the righty went 3 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.