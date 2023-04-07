Hunter Dozier -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the San Francisco Giants, with Alex Cobb on the hill, on April 7 at 4:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM ET

Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Giants Starter: Alex Cobb

TV Channel: NBCS-BA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate

Dozier is hitting .059 with a walk.

Dozier produced a hit in one of six games so far this year.

In six games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.

Dozier has driven in a run in one game this year.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Giants Pitching Rankings