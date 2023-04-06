How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Suns Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Phoenix Suns (44-35) aim to build on a six-game win streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (52-27) on April 6, 2023 at Footprint Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: Bally Sports
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets have shot at a 50.5% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 46.4% shooting opponents of the Suns have averaged.
- Denver is 45-15 when it shoots higher than 46.4% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 18th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at fifth.
- The Nuggets' 115.9 points per game are only 4.6 more points than the 111.3 the Suns allow to opponents.
- Denver has put together a 47-6 record in games it scores more than 111.3 points.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Nuggets are putting up more points at home (119.7 per game) than on the road (112.1). And they are conceding less at home (110) than away (115.2).
- At home Denver is giving up 110 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than it is away (115.2).
- At home the Nuggets are picking up 30 assists per game, 2.2 more than away (27.8).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nikola Jokic
|Questionable
|Calf
|Michael Porter Jr.
|Questionable
|Rest
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Knee
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Questionable
|Illness
|Zeke Nnaji
|Questionable
|Knee
