Nick Pratto -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nick Pratto Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +360)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +260)

Nick Pratto At The Plate (2022)

  • Pratto hit .184 with nine doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 19 walks.
  • In 19 of 49 games last season (38.8%) Pratto had at least one hit, and in seven of those contests (14.3%) he picked up two or more.
  • Including the 49 games he played in last season, he went yard in six of them (12.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 24.5% of his 49 games a year ago, Pratto drove in a run (12 times). He also had six games with multiple RBIs (12.2%), and three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored in 14 of 49 games last season (28.6%), including scoring more than once in 6.1% of his games (three times).

Nick Pratto Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
24 GP 24
.205 AVG .163
.309 OBP .230
.410 SLG .363
10 XBH 7
3 HR 4
13 RBI 7
27/12 K/BB 39/7
0 SB 0
Home Away
25 GP 24
12 (48.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (29.2%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (16.7%)
10 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (16.7%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (12.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (16.7%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • The Blue Jays will look to Gausman (0-1) in his second start this season.
  • His last time out came on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the right-hander went six innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5).
