Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Kevin Gausman) at 2:10 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- In 45.5% of his 44 games last season, Eaton picked up a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 44 games last season, he hit only one homer.
- In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in the league.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Gausman (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
