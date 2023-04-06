The Kansas City Royals and Jackie Bradley Jr., who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jackie Bradley Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • In 52 of 133 games last year (39.1%) Bradley got at least one hit, and in 17 of those contests (12.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (133 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.
  • Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his games last season (23 of 133), with more than one RBI in nine of them (6.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 57
.256 AVG .153
.290 OBP .224
.405 SLG .222
18 XBH 10
3 HR 1
19 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1
Home Away
64 GP 69
32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • Gausman (0-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
  • In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.