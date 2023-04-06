Jackie Bradley Jr. Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 6
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Kansas City Royals and Jackie Bradley Jr., who went 1-for-2 last time in action, battle Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +250)
Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
- In 52 of 133 games last year (39.1%) Bradley got at least one hit, and in 17 of those contests (12.8%) he picked up more than one.
- He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (133 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.1% of his trips to home plate.
- Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his games last season (23 of 133), with more than one RBI in nine of them (6.8%). He had three or more RBIs in five games.
- He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|57
|.256
|AVG
|.153
|.290
|OBP
|.224
|.405
|SLG
|.222
|18
|XBH
|10
|3
|HR
|1
|19
|RBI
|19
|34/8
|K/BB
|43/16
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|69
|32 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|20 (29.0%)
|11 (17.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (8.7%)
|13 (20.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|15 (21.7%)
|3 (4.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (1.4%)
|12 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|11 (15.9%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Blue Jays gave up 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Gausman (0-1) pitches for the Blue Jays to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing no earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
