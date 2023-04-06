Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Kevin Gausman on the hill, on April 6 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Thursday, April 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate

  • Witt Jr. is hitting .095 with three walks.
  • Once in six games this year, Witt Jr. produced a hit, and he had multiple hits in that game.
  • He has not homered in his six games this year.
  • Witt Jr. has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has scored in one of six games.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 0
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.21).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (eight total, 1.6 per game).
  • Gausman (0-1) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 32-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 50th in WHIP (1.500), and 17th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
