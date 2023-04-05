The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

In 69.4% of his 72 games last season, Pasquantino had a hit. He also had 22 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a long ball in 10 games a year ago (out of 72 opportunities, 13.9%), going deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), with more than one RBI in eight of those contests (11.1%).

He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 40 .318 AVG .278 .422 OBP .357 .551 SLG .384 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 14 RBI 13 10/20 K/BB 24/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 40 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)