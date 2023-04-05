When the (2-3) play the (1-4) at Kauffman Stadium on Wednesday, April 5 at 7:40 PM ET, Alek Manoah will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he currently has 3).

The Blue Jays have been listed as -185 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Royals (+155). The total for the game is set at 8.5 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Manoah - TOR (0-0, 13.50 ERA) vs Zack Greinke - KC (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays were favorites in 133 games last season and won 78 (58.6%) of those contests.

The Blue Jays had a record of 27-19, a 58.7% win rate, when they were favored by -185 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Toronto has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Blue Jays averaged 1.2 homers per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road contests).

Toronto averaged 3.2 extra-base hits per game while slugging .428 on the road.

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Royals won 11 of 52 games when listed as at least +155 on the moneyline.

Kansas City hit 65 homers at home last season (0.8 per game).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 at home.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Nicky Lopez 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+1500) 0.5 (+325) Hunter Dozier 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+270) Kyle Isbel 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+250)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

