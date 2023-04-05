The Toronto Blue Jays and Kansas City Royals will meet on Wednesday at Kauffman Stadium, at 7:40 PM ET, with Bo Bichette and Salvador Perez among those expected to produce at the plate.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals hit just 138 homers last season, which ranked 26th in the league.

The Royals ranked 23rd in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

Kansas City's .244 batting average ranked 14th in the majors last season.

Kansas City ranked 24th in the majors with 640 total runs scored last season.

The Royals had an OBP of .307 last season, which ranked 21st in MLB.

Kansas City struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

The Royals had the 27th-ranked ERA (4.72) in the majors last season.

Kansas City had a combined 1.471 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Zack Greinke will get the start for the Royals, his second of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing six hits against the Minnesota Twins.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins L 7-4 Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays W 9-5 Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays L 4-1 Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb 4/8/2023 Giants - Away Brady Singer Ross Stripling 4/9/2023 Giants - Away Kris Bubic Anthony DeSclafani 4/10/2023 Rangers - Away Zack Greinke Andrew Heaney

