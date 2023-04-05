Wednesday's game that pits the Kansas City Royals (1-4) against the Toronto Blue Jays (2-3) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Royals. Game time is at 7:40 PM ET on April 5.

The Blue Jays will call on Alek Manoah versus the Royals and Zack Greinke.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Royals 5, Blue Jays 2.

Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Royals Performance Insights

The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.

Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 13 times in 57 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

The Royals have an implied victory probability of 40% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Last season Kansas City was the 24th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging four runs per game (640 total).

The Royals' 4.72 team ERA ranked 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Royals Schedule