Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Nicky Lopez (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).
- Including all 141 games he appeared in a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- Lopez drove in a run in 19 of 141 games last season (13.5%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 34.0% of his 141 games last season, he scored a run (48 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (2.1%).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in the league).
- The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
