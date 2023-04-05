The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, take on Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +340)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

  • Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
  • In 45.5% of his 44 games last season, Eaton got a hit. He also had six multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 44 games last season, he hit just one round-tripper.
  • In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton drove in a run, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
18 GP 18
.280 AVG .255
.333 OBP .333
.360 SLG .418
3 XBH 5
0 HR 1
5 RBI 7
12/4 K/BB 18/6
6 SB 5
Home Away
21 GP 23
11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%)
3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%)
7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%)
5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
  • Manoah (0-0) starts for the Blue Jays, his second of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw 3 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.