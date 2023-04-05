MJ Melendez -- 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Alek Manoah on the mound, on April 5 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

  • Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.
  • Melendez picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
  • He homered in 13.2% of his games last season (129 in all), going deep in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
  • In 32.6% of his 129 games a year ago, Melendez drove in a run (42 times). He also had 14 games with multiple RBIs (10.9%), and three or more RBIs in three games.
  • He scored a run in 45 of 129 games last year (34.9%), including 10 multi-run games (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 63
.229 AVG .205
.304 OBP .325
.424 SLG .362
22 XBH 20
11 HR 7
41 RBI 21
64/28 K/BB 67/39
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 64
39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
  • The Blue Jays surrendered 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
  • The Blue Jays will send Manoah (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
