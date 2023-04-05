After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 39 of 105 games last season (37.1%) Isbel got at least one hit, and in 14 of those contests (13.3%) he picked up more than one.

Including the 105 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in five of them (4.8%), leaving the yard in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.

Isbel picked up an RBI in 20 games last year out of 105 (19.0%), including multiple RBIs in 4.8% of those games (five times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..

He came around to score 26 times in 105 games (24.8%) last season, including five occasions when he scored more than once (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 38 .257 AVG .154 .291 OBP .231 .414 SLG .248 13 XBH 6 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 40/11 8 SB 1 Home Away 54 GP 51 25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%) 3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)