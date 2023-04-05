Hunter Dozier Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Hunter Dozier (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Alek Manoah. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)
- Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
- Dozier picked up at least one hit 71 times last year in 129 games played (55.0%), including multiple hits on 26 occasions (20.2%).
- He homered in 12 of 129 games in 2022 (9.3%), including 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Dozier picked up an RBI in 29 of 129 games last year, with multiple RBIs in 10 of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- He scored in 39 of 129 games last year (30.2%), including eight multi-run games (6.2%).
Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|66
|GP
|60
|.258
|AVG
|.214
|.298
|OBP
|.286
|.403
|SLG
|.371
|22
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|19
|RBI
|22
|61/13
|K/BB
|64/21
|2
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|61
|38 (55.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|33 (54.1%)
|15 (22.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|11 (18.0%)
|19 (27.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (32.8%)
|5 (7.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|7 (11.5%)
|13 (19.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in MLB last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- The Blue Jays will look to Manoah (0-0) in his second start this season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
