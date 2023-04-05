After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Alek Manoah) at 7:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Alek Manoah

Alek Manoah TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Witt Jr. had 150 total hits while slugging .428.

Witt Jr. got a hit in 70.7% of his 150 games last season, with multiple hits in 25.3% of them.

He went yard in 12.7% of his games in 2022 (19 of 150), including 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. picked up an RBI. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He scored in 65 of 150 games last year (43.3%), including 17 multi-run games (11.3%).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .288 AVG .223 .339 OBP .257 .463 SLG .397 29 XBH 28 8 HR 12 40 RBI 40 49/20 K/BB 86/12 21 SB 9 Home Away 75 GP 75 54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%) 8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)