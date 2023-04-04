The 2023 campaign continues for Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals (1-3) as they host the Toronto Blue Jays (1-3) in an early-season contest at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday, April 4. Gametime is scheduled for 7:40 PM ET.

The Blue Jays are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Royals have +145 odds to win. The game's total is listed at 10 runs.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Probable Pitchers: Yusei Kikuchi - TOR (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Kris Bubic - KC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

The Blue Jays entered a game as favorites 133 times last season and won 78, or 58.6%, of those games.

The Blue Jays had a record of 32-19, a 62.7% win rate, when they were favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks last season.

Toronto has a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Blue Jays averaged 1.2 home runs per game when playing away from home last season (98 total in road outings).

Toronto slugged .428 with 3.2 extra-base hits per game in road contests.

The Royals were victorious in 52, or 38.8%, of the 134 contests they were chosen as underdogs in last season.

Last year, the Royals won 16 of 63 games when listed as at least +145 on the moneyline.

Kansas City averaged 0.8 homers per home game last season (65 total at home).

The Royals averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game while slugging .399 in home contests.

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Salvador Pérez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Edward Olivares 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+200) Bobby Witt Jr. 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165) MJ Melendez 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+170) Matt Duffy 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+240)

Royals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +20000 24th 4th

