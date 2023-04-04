Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Kansas City Royals and Nicky Lopez, who went 1-for-2 with a triple and two RBI last time out, battle Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)
- Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
- Lopez got a hit in 51.1% of his 141 games last year, with at least two hits in 16.3% of those games.
- He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he appeared in.
- In 19 of 141 games last year, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
- He scored a run in 34.0% of his 141 games last season, with two or more runs in 2.1% of those games (three).
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|67
|GP
|67
|.242
|AVG
|.218
|.291
|OBP
|.275
|.309
|SLG
|.245
|11
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|11
|RBI
|9
|31/13
|K/BB
|32/16
|7
|SB
|6
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|72
|36 (52.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|36 (50.0%)
|13 (18.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|10 (13.9%)
|25 (36.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|23 (31.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|10 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (12.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in the big leagues.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays allowed 180 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 31-year-old left-hander pitched in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In his 32 appearances last season he compiled a 6-7 record, had a 5.19 ERA, and a 1.5 WHIP.
