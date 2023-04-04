The Kansas City Royals and Nate Eaton, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back after a four-strikeout showing in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023

Tuesday, April 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nate Eaton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Eaton had a hit 20 times last year in 44 games (45.5%), including six multi-hit games (13.6%).

Appearing in 44 games last season, he hit just one long ball.

In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 13 of 44 games last season (29.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)