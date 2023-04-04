MJ Melendez Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Yusei Kikuchi) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Blue Jays.
MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)
- Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.
- In 55.0% of his 129 games last season, Melendez got a hit. He also had 26 multi-hit games in 2022.
- In 17 of 129 games last year, he homered (13.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
- Melendez picked up an RBI in 42 games last year out 129 (32.6%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
- He came around to score 45 times in 129 games (34.9%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (7.8%).
MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.229
|AVG
|.205
|.304
|OBP
|.325
|.424
|SLG
|.362
|22
|XBH
|20
|11
|HR
|7
|41
|RBI
|21
|64/28
|K/BB
|67/39
|0
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|64
|39 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|32 (50.0%)
|14 (21.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (18.8%)
|24 (36.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|21 (32.8%)
|11 (16.9%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|6 (9.4%)
|26 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (25.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Blue Jays pitching staff ranked 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi gets the call to start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander came out of the bullpen and threw 1 2/3 scoreless innings in his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles.
- In his 32 appearances last season he finished with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP, putting together a 6-7 record.
