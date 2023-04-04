Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 4
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)
- Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Reyes got a hit in 57.6% of his 118 games last season, with at least two hits in 21.2% of those contests.
- He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 118), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reyes drove in a run in 29.7% of his games last season (35 of 118), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
- He touched home plate in 31.4% of his 118 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|65
|.262
|AVG
|.191
|.312
|OBP
|.244
|.372
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|64/13
|K/BB
|93/17
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|66
|33 (63.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.0%)
|12 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.7%)
|17 (32.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|15 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
- The 31-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
- Over his 32 appearances last season he finished with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP, compiling a 6-7 record.
