On Tuesday, Franmil Reyes (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Yusei Kikuchi. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)

  • Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Reyes got a hit in 57.6% of his 118 games last season, with at least two hits in 21.2% of those contests.
  • He homered in 11.9% of his games in 2022 (14 of 118), including 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Reyes drove in a run in 29.7% of his games last season (35 of 118), with more than one RBI in 11 of those games (9.3%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in 31.4% of his 118 games last season, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).

Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
51 GP 65
.262 AVG .191
.312 OBP .244
.372 SLG .359
11 XBH 22
4 HR 10
18 RBI 29
64/13 K/BB 93/17
1 SB 1
Home Away
52 GP 66
33 (63.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 35 (53.0%)
12 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (19.7%)
17 (32.7%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (30.3%)
4 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (15.2%)
15 (28.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (30.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.88).
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Kikuchi will start for the Blue Jays, his first this season.
  • The 31-year-old left-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Baltimore Orioles, when he came on in relief and went 1 2/3 scoreless innings.
  • Over his 32 appearances last season he finished with a 5.19 ERA and a 1.5 WHIP, compiling a 6-7 record.
