The Minnesota Wild (44-23-9, fourth place in Western Conference) will host the Vegas Golden Knights (47-22-7, first) on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two of the top squads in the conference.

You can turn on NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM to see the Golden Knights try to take down the Wild.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, April 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSNX, BSWIX, and SportsNet RM

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Wild vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/1/2023 Golden Knights Wild 4-1 VEG 2/9/2023 Wild Golden Knights 5-1 VEG

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have conceded 200 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Wild's 222 total goals (2.9 per game) make them the 24th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) during that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 74 22 43 65 41 42 38.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 76 23 36 59 14 43 49.2% Matthew Boldy 76 29 29 58 38 49 56.8% Marcus Johansson 75 16 24 40 29 27 41.7%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights concede 2.8 goals per game (214 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

The Golden Knights' 249 goals on the season (3.3 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.

In their last 10 games, the Golden Knights are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 41 goals during that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players