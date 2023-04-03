Royals vs. Blue Jays Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Kansas City Royals (0-3) and the Toronto Blue Jays (1-2) at Kauffman Stadium has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Royals taking home the win. First pitch is at 7:40 PM on April 3.
The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios against the Royals and Brady Singer.
Royals vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, April 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSKC
Royals vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Royals 5, Blue Jays 4.
Total Prediction for Royals vs. Blue Jays
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Royals Performance Insights
- The Royals came away with 52 wins in the 134 contests they were listed as the underdogs in last season.
- Last season, Kansas City came away with a win 41 times in 116 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Royals have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Last season Kansas City was the 24th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging four runs per game (640 total).
- The Royals had the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.72).
Royals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|March 30
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Zack Greinke vs Pablo Lopez
|April 1
|Twins
|L 2-0
|Jordan Lyles vs Sonny Gray
|April 2
|Twins
|L 7-4
|Brad Keller vs Joe Ryan
|April 3
|Blue Jays
|-
|Brady Singer vs José Berríos
|April 4
|Blue Jays
|-
|Kris Bubic vs Yusei Kikuchi
|April 5
|Blue Jays
|-
|Zack Greinke vs Alek Manoah
|April 6
|Blue Jays
|-
|Jordan Lyles vs Kevin Gausman
|April 7
|@ Giants
|-
|Brad Keller vs Alex Cobb
|April 8
|@ Giants
|-
|Brady Singer vs Ross Stripling
