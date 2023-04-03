Nicky Lopez -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 3 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nicky Lopez At The Plate (2022)

  • Lopez hit .229 with 12 doubles, four triples and 29 walks.
  • Lopez got a hit 72 times last year in 141 games (51.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (16.3%).
  • He did not hit a home run last year in the 141 games he logged a plate appearance in.
  • In 19 of 141 games last year, Lopez picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.
  • He scored a run in 34.0% of his games last year (48 of 141), with two or more runs on three occasions (2.1%).

Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
67 GP 67
.242 AVG .218
.291 OBP .275
.309 SLG .245
11 XBH 5
0 HR 0
11 RBI 9
31/13 K/BB 32/16
7 SB 6
Home Away
69 GP 72
36 (52.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 36 (50.0%)
13 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (13.9%)
25 (36.2%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (31.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
10 (14.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (12.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Blue Jays pitching staff was 12th in the league last season with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last season.
