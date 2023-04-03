Nate Eaton Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)
- Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.
- Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.
- He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.
- Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.
- In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.
Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|.280
|AVG
|.255
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.360
|SLG
|.418
|3
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|12/4
|K/BB
|18/6
|6
|SB
|5
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|23
|11 (52.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (39.1%)
|3 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (13.0%)
|7 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (26.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.3%)
|5 (23.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (26.1%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to allow 180 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (20th in baseball).
- Berrios starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- He ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8) among qualified pitchers in the majors last season.
