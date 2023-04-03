After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Nate Eaton and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will start Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: BSKC

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

Eaton got a hit in 45.5% of his 44 games last season, with more than one hit in 13.6% of those games.

He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, going deep in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

Eaton picked up an RBI in 11 of 44 games last season (25.0%), including one game with multiple RBIs.

In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

