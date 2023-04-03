The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

  • Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He homered in 4.8% of his games last season (105 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Isbel drove in a run in 20 of 105 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
  • In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 38
.257 AVG .154
.291 OBP .231
.414 SLG .248
13 XBH 6
3 HR 2
14 RBI 14
35/5 K/BB 40/11
8 SB 1
Home Away
54 GP 51
25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%)
3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
