The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.

In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.

He homered in 4.8% of his games last season (105 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Isbel drove in a run in 20 of 105 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.

Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 46 GP 38 .257 AVG .154 .291 OBP .231 .414 SLG .248 13 XBH 6 3 HR 2 14 RBI 14 35/5 K/BB 40/11 8 SB 1 Home Away 54 GP 51 25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%) 10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%) 3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%) 11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)