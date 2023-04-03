Kyle Isbel Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Kansas City Royals and Kyle Isbel, who went 0-for-4 last time out, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Isbel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)
- Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
- In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel got a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He homered in 4.8% of his games last season (105 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Isbel drove in a run in 20 of 105 games last year, with multiple RBIs in five of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.
- In 24.8% of his games last year (26 of 105), he touched home plate at least one time, and in five (4.8%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.257
|AVG
|.154
|.291
|OBP
|.231
|.414
|SLG
|.248
|13
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|14
|35/5
|K/BB
|40/11
|8
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|51
|25 (46.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (27.5%)
|10 (18.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (7.8%)
|17 (31.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (17.6%)
|3 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (3.9%)
|11 (20.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (17.6%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays' 3.88 team ERA ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios will take the mound to start for the Blue Jays, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander started the game and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.