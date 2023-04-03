The Kansas City Royals and Jackie Bradley Jr., who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Jose Berrios and the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.
  • Bradley reached base via a hit in 52 of 133 games last season (39.1%), including multiple hits in 12.8% of those games (17 of them).
  • He took the pitcher deep in 3.0% of his games last season (133 in all), going deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bradley drove in a run in 17.3% of his 133 games last year, with two or more RBIs in 6.8% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.
  • He crossed home plate safely in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
58 GP 57
.256 AVG .153
.290 OBP .224
.405 SLG .222
18 XBH 10
3 HR 1
19 RBI 19
34/8 K/BB 43/16
1 SB 1
Home Away
64 GP 69
32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%)
11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%)
3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Blue Jays pitching staff last season ranked 12th in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
  • Berrios makes his first start of the season for the Blue Jays.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old right-hander, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the league last year he ranked 45th in ERA (5.23), 45th in WHIP (1.419), and 29th in K/9 (7.8).
