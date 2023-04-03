Edward Olivares Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Blue Jays - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.
Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)
- Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.
- He hit a home run in 5.7% of his games last season (53 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Olivares picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He touched home plate in 19 of 53 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|26
|.300
|AVG
|.275
|.342
|OBP
|.327
|.471
|SLG
|.363
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|6
|14/4
|K/BB
|22/6
|2
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|27
|14 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|17 (63.0%)
|5 (19.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (22.2%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (40.7%)
|2 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (3.7%)
|8 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (18.5%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays had a collective 8.7 K/9 last season, which ranked 12th in MLB.
- The Blue Jays had a 3.88 team ERA that ranked 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combined to give up 180 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 20th in baseball.
- Berrios starts for the first time this season for the Blue Jays.
- In his last appearance on Monday, Oct. 3, the 28-year-old righty, started and went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles.
- His 5.23 ERA ranked 45th, 1.419 WHIP ranked 45th, and 7.8 K/9 ranked 29th among qualified major league pitchers last year.
