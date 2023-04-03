After going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Edward Olivares and the Kansas City Royals take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023

Monday, April 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.

He hit a home run in 5.7% of his games last season (53 in all), leaving the ballpark in 2.3% of his plate appearances.

In 13 of 53 games last year (24.5%), Olivares picked up an RBI, including two games with two or more RBIs.

He touched home plate in 19 of 53 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 26 .300 AVG .275 .342 OBP .327 .471 SLG .363 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 22/6 2 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings (2022)