The Kansas City Royals and Vinnie Pasquantino, who went 1-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Twins.

Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Vinnie Pasquantino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)

Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.

Pasquantino got a hit in 50 of 72 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.

He hit a long ball in 10 of 72 games in 2022 (13.9%), including 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 18 of 72 games last season (25.0%), Pasquantino picked up an RBI, and eight of those games (11.1%) included two or more RBIs. He had three or more RBIs in one contest.

He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 32 GP 40 .318 AVG .278 .422 OBP .357 .551 SLG .384 13 XBH 8 6 HR 4 14 RBI 13 10/20 K/BB 24/16 0 SB 1 Home Away 32 GP 40 22 (68.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 28 (70.0%) 10 (31.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (30.0%) 14 (43.8%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (22.5%) 6 (18.8%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (10.0%) 9 (28.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (22.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)