Kyle Farmer and Salvador Perez will be among the star attractions when the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Kauffman Stadium.

Sign up for fuboTV to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Royals vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Royals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Royals ranked 26th in Major League Baseball with just 138 home runs as a team.

The Royals were 23rd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .380 last season.

Kansas City's .244 batting average ranked 14th in the majors last season.

Kansas City scored 640 runs (four per game) last season, which ranked 24th in MLB.

The Royals had the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB last season (.307).

Kansas City struck out 7.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Royals pitchers had a combined ERA of 4.72 last year, which ranked 27th in MLB.

Kansas City had a combined 1.471 WHIP as a pitching staff, first-highest in MLB.

Royals Probable Starting Pitcher

Brad Keller gets the nod for the Royals and will make his first start of the season.

The last time the 27-year-old pitched was on Friday, Sept. 30 against the Cleveland Guardians. The righty threw one scoreless inning out of the bullpen in that matchup.

Royals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Royals Starter Opponent Starter 3/30/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Zack Greinke Pablo Lopez 4/1/2023 Twins L 2-0 Home Jordan Lyles Sonny Gray 4/2/2023 Twins - Home Brad Keller Joe Ryan 4/3/2023 Blue Jays - Home Brady Singer José Berríos 4/4/2023 Blue Jays - Home Kris Bubic Yusei Kikuchi 4/5/2023 Blue Jays - Home Zack Greinke Alek Manoah 4/6/2023 Blue Jays - Home Jordan Lyles Kevin Gausman 4/7/2023 Giants - Away Brad Keller Alex Cobb

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.