Nate Eaton -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on April 2 at 2:10 PM ET.

Nate Eaton Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Nate Eaton At The Plate (2022)

Eaton hit .267 with four doubles, three triples, a home run and 10 walks.

In 45.5% of his games last year (20 of 44), Eaton got a base hit, and in six of those games (13.6%) he recorded two or more hits.

He went deep once out of 44 games a year ago, leaving the ballpark in 0.8% of his plate appearances.

In 11 of 44 games last year, Eaton picked up an RBI, and he had one game with more than one RBI.

In 13 of 44 games last year (29.5%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Nate Eaton Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 18 GP 18 .280 AVG .255 .333 OBP .333 .360 SLG .418 3 XBH 5 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 12/4 K/BB 18/6 6 SB 5 Home Away 21 GP 23 11 (52.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (39.1%) 3 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (13.0%) 7 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (26.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.3%) 5 (23.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (26.1%)

