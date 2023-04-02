The Kansas City Royals and MJ Melendez, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

  • Melendez had a .314 on-base percentage and batted .217.
  • Melendez got a hit in 55.0% of his 129 games last season, with multiple hits in 20.2% of those contests.
  • In 17 of 129 games last year, he homered (13.2%). He went deep in 3.4% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • In 42 of 129 games last year (32.6%), Melendez drove in a run, and 14 of those games (10.9%) included more than one RBI. He had three or more RBIs in three contests.
  • He scored a run in 45 of his 129 games a season ago (34.9%), with more than one run scored 10 times (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 63
.229 AVG .205
.304 OBP .325
.424 SLG .362
22 XBH 20
11 HR 7
41 RBI 21
64/28 K/BB 67/39
0 SB 2
65 GP 64
39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff was 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
  • Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Twins.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, Sept. 30, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 3.55 ERA and a 1.102 WHIP, compiling a 13-8 record.
