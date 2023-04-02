After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Kyle Isbel and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Kyle Isbel Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)



Kyle Isbel At The Plate (2022)

  • Isbel hit .210 with 10 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • In 37.1% of his 105 games last season, Isbel picked up a hit. He also had 14 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • He went yard in five games a year ago (out of 105 opportunities, 4.8%), leaving the ballpark in 1.8% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 19.0% of his games a season ago (20 of 105), Isbel drove home a run. In five of those games (4.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
  • He scored in 26 of 105 games last year (24.8%), including five multi-run games (4.8%).



Kyle Isbel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
46 GP 38
.257 AVG .154
.291 OBP .231
.414 SLG .248
13 XBH 6
3 HR 2
14 RBI 14
35/5 K/BB 40/11
8 SB 1
Home Away
54 GP 51
25 (46.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (27.5%)
10 (18.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (7.8%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (17.6%)
3 (5.6%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (3.9%)
11 (20.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (17.6%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Friday, Sept. 30 against the Detroit Tigers, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
  • In his 27 appearances last season he compiled a 13-8 record, had a 3.55 ERA, and a 1.102 WHIP.
