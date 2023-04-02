Jackie Bradley Jr. makes his season debut when the Kansas City Royals play the Minnesota Twins and Joe Ryan at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Jackie Bradley Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Bradley hit .203 with 23 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 24 walks.

Bradley got a hit in 52 of 133 games last season, with multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In four of 133 games last year, he homered (3.0%). He went deep in 1.1% of his trips to the plate in 2022.

Bradley picked up an RBI in 17.3% of his 133 games last season, with more than one RBI in 6.8% of them (nine). He drove in three or more runs in five games.

He scored a run in 28 of 133 games last year (21.1%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Jackie Bradley Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 58 GP 57 .256 AVG .153 .290 OBP .224 .405 SLG .222 18 XBH 10 3 HR 1 19 RBI 19 34/8 K/BB 43/16 1 SB 1 Home Away 64 GP 69 32 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 20 (29.0%) 11 (17.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (8.7%) 13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (21.7%) 3 (4.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.4%) 12 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 11 (15.9%)

