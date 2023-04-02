The Kansas City Royals and Edward Olivares, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Edward Olivares? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Olivares picked up at least one hit 31 times last season in 53 games played (58.5%), including multiple hits on 11 occasions (20.8%).

He took the pitcher deep in 5.7% of his games last season (53 in all), going deep in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.

Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He crossed home plate in 19 of his 53 games a year ago (35.8%), with more than one run scored four times (7.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 26 .300 AVG .275 .342 OBP .327 .471 SLG .363 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 22/6 2 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)