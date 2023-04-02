The Boston Bruins (59-12-5) take a five-game road win streak into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues (35-35-6) on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 PM ET on TNT, TVAS, and SN360.

Blues vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, TVAS, and SN360

TNT, TVAS, and SN360 Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-215) Blues (+185) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

This season the Blues have been an underdog 49 times, and won 20, or 40.8%, of those games.

St. Louis has a record of 2-4 when it's been set as an underdog of +185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The Blues have a 35.1% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

St. Louis has played 46 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

Blues vs. Bruins Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 279 (2nd) Goals 245 (13th) 160 (1st) Goals Allowed 280 (28th) 58 (7th) Power Play Goals 45 (20th) 35 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 53 (21st)

Blues Advanced Stats

Seven of St. Louis' past 10 outings have hit the over.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals in their last 10 games, 0.1 more than the 6.5 over/under in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, Blues' game goal totals average 8.7 goals, 2.8 goals higher per game than their season-long game scoring average.

The Blues have scored 245 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 13th in the league.

The Blues have allowed 280 total goals (3.7 per game) to rank 28th.

Their -35 goal differential ranks 25th in the league.

