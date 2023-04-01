Vinnie Pasquantino Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Vinnie Pasquantino -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the hill, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Vinnie Pasquantino Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Vinnie Pasquantino At The Plate (2022)
- Pasquantino hit .295 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks.
- Pasquantino had a hit in 50 of 72 games last season, with multiple hits in 22 of those games.
- He homered in 13.9% of his games in 2022 (10 of 72), including 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Pasquantino drove in a run in 18 of 72 games last year, with multiple RBIs in eight of them. He drove in three or more runs in one game.
- He scored in 23 of 72 games last year (31.9%), including scoring multiple runs twice.
Vinnie Pasquantino Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.318
|AVG
|.278
|.422
|OBP
|.357
|.551
|SLG
|.384
|13
|XBH
|8
|6
|HR
|4
|14
|RBI
|13
|10/20
|K/BB
|24/16
|0
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|22 (68.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|28 (70.0%)
|10 (31.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|12 (30.0%)
|14 (43.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (22.5%)
|6 (18.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (10.0%)
|9 (28.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|9 (22.5%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
- The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
- Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings in his last appearance on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
- Last season he finished with an 8-5 record, a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP over his 24 games.
