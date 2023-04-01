After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on MJ Melendez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.

Melendez had a base hit in 71 out of 129 games last year (55.0%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (20.2%).

Including the 129 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 17 of them (13.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.

Melendez drove in a run in 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.

In 34.9% of his 129 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 63 .229 AVG .205 .304 OBP .325 .424 SLG .362 22 XBH 20 11 HR 7 41 RBI 21 64/28 K/BB 67/39 0 SB 2 Home Away 65 GP 64 39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%) 14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%) 24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%) 11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%) 26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)