After going 0-for-3 in his last game, MJ Melendez and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

MJ Melendez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

MJ Melendez At The Plate (2022)

  • Melendez had an OBP of .314 while batting .217.
  • Melendez had a base hit in 71 out of 129 games last year (55.0%), with more than one hit in 26 of those games (20.2%).
  • Including the 129 games he played in last season, he hit a long ball in 17 of them (13.2%), taking the pitcher deep in 3.4% of his trips to home plate.
  • Melendez drove in a run in 42 of 129 games last season (32.6%), including 14 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (10.9%). He had three or more RBIs in three games.
  • In 34.9% of his 129 games last season, he scored (45 times). He had 10 games with multiple runs in 2022 (7.8%).

MJ Melendez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 63
.229 AVG .205
.304 OBP .325
.424 SLG .362
22 XBH 20
11 HR 7
41 RBI 21
64/28 K/BB 67/39
0 SB 2
Home Away
65 GP 64
39 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 32 (50.0%)
14 (21.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 12 (18.8%)
24 (36.9%) Games w/1+ Run 21 (32.8%)
11 (16.9%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (9.4%)
26 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (25.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
  • Gray will start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 24 games last season he put together an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
