The Kansas City Royals and Hunter Dozier, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

Hunter Dozier Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Hunter Dozier At The Plate (2022)

  • Dozier hit .236 with 26 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.
  • In 55.0% of his games last season (71 of 129), Dozier got a base hit, and in 26 of those games (20.2%) he recorded two or more hits.
  • He homered in 9.3% of his games in 2022 (12 of 129), including 2.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dozier drove in a run in 29 games last year out of 129 (22.5%), including multiple RBIs in 7.8% of those games (10 times) and three or more RBIs on two occasions..
  • In 39 of 129 games last season (30.2%) he scored a run, and in eight of those games (6.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Hunter Dozier Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
66 GP 60
.258 AVG .214
.298 OBP .286
.403 SLG .371
22 XBH 20
5 HR 7
19 RBI 22
61/13 K/BB 64/21
2 SB 2
Home Away
68 GP 61
38 (55.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 33 (54.1%)
15 (22.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.0%)
19 (27.9%) Games w/1+ Run 20 (32.8%)
5 (7.4%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (11.5%)
13 (19.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (26.2%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Twins pitching staff ranked 20th in the league last season with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins had a 3.98 team ERA that ranked 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Gray will take the mound to start for the Twins, his first this season.
  • The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went two innings.
  • In his 24 appearances last season he compiled an 8-5 record, had a 3.16 ERA, and a 1.128 WHIP.
