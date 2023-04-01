Franmil Reyes Player Prop Bets: Royals vs. Twins - April 1
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Franmil Reyes -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals versus the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Franmil Reyes Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +200)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
Franmil Reyes At The Plate (2022)
- Reyes hit .221 with 17 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 30 walks.
- Reyes got a hit 68 times last season in 118 games (57.6%), including 25 multi-hit games (21.2%).
- He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 118 opportunities, 11.9%), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Reyes picked up an RBI in 35 out of 118 games last year (29.7%), with more than one RBI in 11 of them (9.3%).
- He scored in 31.4% of his 118 games last year, with two or more runs in 5.1% of those games (six).
Franmil Reyes Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|65
|.262
|AVG
|.191
|.312
|OBP
|.244
|.372
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|22
|4
|HR
|10
|18
|RBI
|29
|64/13
|K/BB
|93/17
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|66
|33 (63.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|35 (53.0%)
|12 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|13 (19.7%)
|17 (32.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|20 (30.3%)
|4 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|10 (15.2%)
|15 (28.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (30.3%)
Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
- The Twins had the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.98).
- Twins pitchers combined to give up 184 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (21st in baseball).
- Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
- The 33-year-old right-hander last appeared Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he started and went two innings.
- In 24 games last season he finished with an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
