On Saturday, Edward Olivares (on the back of going 0-for-2) and the Kansas City Royals face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Edward Olivares Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Edward Olivares At The Plate (2022)

Olivares hit .286 with eight doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

Olivares had a hit in 31 of 53 games last season, with multiple hits in 11 of those games.

In three of 53 games last year, he left the yard (5.7%). He went deep in 2.3% of his trips to the dish in 2022.

Olivares picked up an RBI in 13 of 53 games last season (24.5%), including two games with multiple RBIs.

He scored a run in 19 of 53 games last year (35.8%), including four multi-run games (7.5%).

Edward Olivares Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 23 GP 26 .300 AVG .275 .342 OBP .327 .471 SLG .363 6 XBH 6 3 HR 1 9 RBI 6 14/4 K/BB 22/6 2 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 27 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 17 (63.0%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (22.2%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (40.7%) 2 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (3.7%) 8 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (18.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)