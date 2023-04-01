Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSKC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Bobby Witt Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

  • Witt Jr. racked up 150 total hits while slugging .428.
  • In 106 of 150 games last season (70.7%) Witt Jr. got at least one hit, and in 38 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.
  • He went yard in 12.7% of his games last year (19 of 150), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. drove in a run. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.
  • He crossed the plate in 65 of 150 games last season (43.3%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (17 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
75 GP 75
.288 AVG .223
.339 OBP .257
.463 SLG .397
29 XBH 28
8 HR 12
40 RBI 40
49/20 K/BB 86/12
21 SB 9
Home Away
75 GP 75
54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%)
24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%)
39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%)
8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%)
28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff last season ranked 20th in the big leagues.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins gave up 184 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 21st in baseball.
  • Gray gets the call to start for the Twins, his first of the season.
  • The 33-year-old righty started and threw two innings when he last appeared on Monday, Sept. 19 against the Cleveland Guardians.
  • In 24 games last season he put together an 8-5 record and had a 3.16 ERA and a 1.128 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.