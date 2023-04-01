Bobby Witt Jr. -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Kansas City Royals against the Minnesota Twins, with Sonny Gray on the mound, on April 1 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Bobby Witt Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Bobby Witt Jr. At The Plate (2022)

Witt Jr. racked up 150 total hits while slugging .428.

In 106 of 150 games last season (70.7%) Witt Jr. got at least one hit, and in 38 of those contests (25.3%) he picked up more than one.

He went yard in 12.7% of his games last year (19 of 150), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

In 35.3% of his games a year ago (53 of 150), Witt Jr. drove in a run. In 17 of those games (11.3%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He crossed the plate in 65 of 150 games last season (43.3%), including scoring more than once in 11.3% of his games (17 times).

Bobby Witt Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 75 GP 75 .288 AVG .223 .339 OBP .257 .463 SLG .397 29 XBH 28 8 HR 12 40 RBI 40 49/20 K/BB 86/12 21 SB 9 Home Away 75 GP 75 54 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (69.3%) 24 (32.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 14 (18.7%) 39 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Run 26 (34.7%) 8 (10.7%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (14.7%) 28 (37.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 25 (33.3%)

