The Phoenix Suns (41-35) host the Denver Nuggets (51-25) after winning three straight home games. The Suns are heavy favorites by 10 points in the contest, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSAZ, and ALT
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Venue: Footprint Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns

  • Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 10)
  • Pick OU: Under (227.5)
  • The Nuggets sport a 40-34-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-35-3 mark from the Suns.
  • When the spread is set as 10 or more this season, Phoenix (6-3) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Denver (2-0) does as the underdog (100%).
  • Denver and its opponents have gone over the over/under 46.1% of the time this season (35 out of 76). That's less often than Phoenix and its opponents have (36 out of 76).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 32-14, while the Nuggets are 8-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

  • Denver is ninth in the NBA in points scored (116.4 per game) and 10th in points conceded (112.6).
  • At 29.2 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league.
  • Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 16th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are second-best in 3-point percentage at 38.6%.
  • Denver takes 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.5% of Denver's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.5% are 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.