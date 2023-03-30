The Kansas City Royals (1-6) currently have five players that have been placed on the injured list. Their upcoming matchup against the San Francisco Giants (3-3) starts at 4:35 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at Oracle Park.

Royals Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Diego Hernandez 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Angel Zerpa 60 Day Injury List Shoulder - Drew Waters 10 Day Injury List Oblique - Daniel Lynch 15 Day Injury List Shoulder - Jake Brentz 60 Day Injury List Elbow -

Royals Next Game

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:35 PM

Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Giants -205 +175 SF -1.5 8

Royals vs. Blue Jays Player Performance - April 6

Their last time out on Thursday, the Royals couldn't get the win against the Blue Jays, losing by a score of 6-3. Kansas City was also outhit 11-8 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Jordan Lyles SP 5 2/3 IP, 5 R, 8 H, 9 K, 0 BB Bobby Witt Jr. SS 2-for-5, HR, RBI Edward Olivares LF 2-for-4, 2B, RBI Salvador Pérez C 1-for-4 Vinnie Pasquantino 1B 1-for-4, RBI MJ Melendez C 0-for-3, 2 BB

