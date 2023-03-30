When the Denver Nuggets (51-24) and New Orleans Pelicans (38-38) square off at Ball Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET, Nikola Jokic and Jonas Valanciunas will be two players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Thursday, March 30

Thursday, March 30 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Nuggets topped the 76ers on Monday, 116-111. Jokic scored a team-high 25 points (and contributed 12 assists and 17 boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 25 17 12 0 2 0 Jamal Murray 19 5 7 2 0 3 Bruce Brown 18 4 5 1 0 2

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic paces his team in points (24.9), rebounds (11.9) and assists (9.9) per game, shooting 63.4% from the field. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jamal Murray is putting up 20.1 points, 6.2 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Aaron Gordon is posting 16.3 points, 2.9 assists and 6.5 rebounds per game.

Bruce Brown is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. is averaging 17.3 points, 1.1 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 28.1 12.3 9.4 1.3 0.6 1.1 Jamal Murray 19.6 4.1 7 0.8 0.4 3.1 Michael Porter Jr. 17.4 5.4 1.4 0.5 0.4 3.2 Aaron Gordon 13.4 4.9 2.4 0.8 0.6 0.7 Bruce Brown 10.1 4.8 2.6 0.9 0.6 0.6

